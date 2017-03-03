Good news for west Londoners! Patty & Bun and Dishoom are heading your way

We’ve been labouring the point for a little while now, but burgers are pretty great, aren’t they? (That’s rhetorical, killjoys!) And though the capital is lousy with decent burger chains, the likes of Bleecker, Lucky Chip, Dirty Burger et al have rather forsaken the unfortunate denizens of west London.

But no longer! Come April 10, meat mavens Patty & Bun will open a new outpost in Notting Hill, dishing up the P&B classics (as well as new titbits like the fried Chicken Feast platter) across communal dining tables and counter seats. Terror for low-calorie ladies-who-lunch, fat-fuelled joy for everyone else.

What’s more, Anglo-Indian rumblings are emanating from down the road in W8 – it’s been reported that the folks behind zippy Bombay café micro-chain Dishoom are eyeing up a fifth site in Kensington High Street’s Barker’s Arcade building at an undisclosed date in the near future. We’ll raise a bacon naan to that.

