Got kids? Look like a kid? Kids eat free all summer at these two restaurants

Remember your summer holidays? Pretty much just smiley faces and the occasional Dime (now Daim, confusingly) bar, wasn’t it? Well, the kids today eat much, much better. And this summer holiday, they can eat better for free.

Here’s how: Italian restaurant Café Murano (run by Angela Hartnett, of TV fame) is offering free meals to children under ten years old at its St James and Covent Garden branches, and as if that wasn’t enough, Jamie Oliver is doing it too. Jamie’s offering a healthy kids’ menu designed by a nutritionist (deffo no smiley faces then – this is the man who ruined turkey twizzlers for everyone, remember) – we hear whispers of organic beef and chicken.

The Café Murano dishes look a bit more tempting, tbh, with rigatoni with sausage ragù, chicken milanese and linguine with tomato and basil on the menu. We’ll be slouched down on a chair in a corner wearing a Powerpuff Girls backpack, trying our luck.

Kids eat for free at Jamie’s Italian and Café Murano throughout the summer holidays.

