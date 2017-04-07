Granary Square's grass steps are back in King's Cross

Look lively, King's Cross, British Summer Time is officially here and along with the arrival of long, sunny days the grass is back on the canalside steps of Granary Wharf.

The renowned ‘grass steps’ returned to the square yesterday, alongside its choreographed fountains and Grade II-listed industrial buildings, and it didn't take long for picnic-loving Londoners to fill up nearly every inch of green space.

The steps will be cloaked in the squidgy, green covering until the end of October, so if you didn't manage to bag a seat there yesterday you've got plenty of time to head over for alfresco liquid lunches and picturesque views of the canal.

See the grassy steps at Granary Square, King's Cross, London N1C 4AA.

