London is one of the greenest cities in the world. Most of us have a local park and there are iconic huge open areas from Hampstead Heath to Greenwich Park and beyond. But the capital is also full of secret nooks and hidden crannies of green space that are lesser-trodden and so usually pretty peaceful.

From nature reserves to community gardens, we’ve dug up some of London’s most secret outdoor spaces – the Davids to Goliaths like the Royal Parks. Yes, you might have to seek them out in the shadow of an empty office block. No, they won’t have Santander cycles and rentable deckchairs there. But, instead you’ll find pockets of glorious nature to tuck yourself into and forget about all your worries.

