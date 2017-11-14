Greggs now does advent calendars

Greggs has done something weird and created an advent calendar – a first for the brand. Instead of chocolate reindeer, each of the calendar’s 24 windows opens to reveal a Greggs token, which you can exchange in store for menu items such as the Greggs mince pie.

In place of more traditional images of the baby Jesus, the calendar is decorated with strange Christmas scenes: most notably a sausage roll in a manger and a woman standing under the mistletoe kissing a Festive Bake. It’s horrible, basically. But also kind of amazing.

Each calendar is priced at £24, but the Christmas Eve window contains a £5 voucher – though some lucky calendars contain a voucher for £25. Pray for a Christmas miracle, then. Although, after 23 days of Greggsmas, you’ll probably never be able to look at a pasty again.

Greggs advent calendars are available at the Great Portland Street branch of Greggs, while stocks last.

