H&M is launching Arket, its first ever concept store and it’s going to be in London

Following the monumental successes of Monki, COS and & Other Stories landing in London, Swedish fashion behemoth H&M is set to open its latest brand Arket on bustling Regent Street at the end of the summer.

Rhyming with ‘market’, the giant store is named after the Swedish for ‘sheet of paper’ and will sell its own range of womenswear, menswear, homeware and children’s clothes, plus lots of goodies from other (non-H&M) brands. With a focus on timeless design, creative director Ulrika Bernhardtz says that the store will stock ‘high-quality and long-lasting products at an affordable price’ so we’re anticipating only the sleekest Scandi stuff.

Crucially, Arket will also have a café based on the New Nordic Kitchen so you can expect lots of healthy, Swedish scran.

