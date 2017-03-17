Hackney Walk is hosting some stupidly cool (and FREE) workshops later this month

Huge news from east London: our capital’s brightest designers and fashion insiders are descending onto shopping destination Hackney Walk later this month in order to pass on their wisdom to Londoners at The Stitch Academy.

With a heap of brilliant workshops on offer, the academy will play host to the likes of sustainable-menswear designer Christopher Raeburn, marvellous milliner Piers Atkinson, the multi award-winning Grace Wales Bonner, blogging pro Susie Bubble and print-tastic womenswear designer Ashley Williams.

And if that’s not exciting enough, they’re free. So hop to it and reserve your spot here.

Here are just some of the highlights:

I'm Thinking Pink for the next few days on Insta as I've been inundated with all shades of pink, what with the slew of welcome-to-the-world gifts for Nico and lovely new things from SS17 collections Starting with a hot pink frill-seeking @mollymgoddard Turn away now if you're not a fan of 💗🎀🌸🌺🐽👛👅👄💞💕 A post shared by Susie Lau (@susiebubble) on Mar 12, 2017 at 6:59am PDT

Susie Bubble will give her Blogging 101 Masterclass

GWB in The Gentlewoman. Thanks to @ameeteaville @pennyjanemartin | Accessories coming soon to @theofficialselfridges | Photo @angelopennetta Styling Johnathan Kaye #walesbonner #thegentlewoman A post shared by Wales Bonner (@walesbonner) on Sep 12, 2016 at 1:17am PDT

Grace Wales Bonner will host a Concept and Research Workshop

Mimi Wade will host a Fashion Illustration Masterclass

We’re looking forward to taking part in the first Hoxtown Fashion Series of the year! Christopher will be in conversation with GQ's Fashion Director @RoberttJohnston at @thehoxtonhotel ⠀ -⠀ #ChristopherRaeburn #Hoxtown A post shared by Christopher Ræburn (@christopherraeburn) on Feb 20, 2017 at 9:48am PST

Christopher Raeburn will show you how to design and make your very own tote bag

Who? Me?! At #thewallacecollection #lookOUTatthewallace - instant makeup by @dazzaroid #lgbtqilate A post shared by Piers Atkinson (@piersatkinson) on Feb 3, 2017 at 1:14pm PST

And the ever excellent Piers Atkinson will return with his Headwear Design Workshop.

The Stitch Academy is at Hackney Walk, Morning Lane, E9 6LH. The classes run every weekend from March 25 to April 29. www.hackneywalk.com

Looking for a new hobby? Check out these weird workshops and courses in London.