  • Blog
  • Shopping & Style
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

Hackney Walk is hosting some stupidly cool (and FREE) workshops later this month

By Miriam Bouteba Posted: Friday March 17 2017, 4:28pm

Hackney Walk is hosting some stupidly cool (and FREE) workshops later this month

Huge news from east London: our capital’s brightest designers and fashion insiders are descending onto shopping destination Hackney Walk later this month in order to pass on their wisdom to Londoners at The Stitch Academy.

With a heap of brilliant workshops on offer, the academy will play host to the likes of sustainable-menswear designer Christopher Raeburn, marvellous milliner Piers Atkinson, the multi award-winning Grace Wales Bonner, blogging pro Susie Bubble and print-tastic womenswear designer Ashley Williams. 

And if that’s not exciting enough, they’re free. So hop to it and reserve your spot here

Here are just some of the highlights:

 Susie Bubble will give her Blogging 101 Masterclass

 

 Grace Wales Bonner will host a Concept and Research Workshop

 

Mimi Wade will host a Fashion Illustration Masterclass

 

Christopher Raeburn will show you how to design and make your very own tote bag 

 

Who? Me?! At #thewallacecollection #lookOUTatthewallace - instant makeup by @dazzaroid #lgbtqilate

A post shared by Piers Atkinson (@piersatkinson) on

And the ever excellent Piers Atkinson will return with his Headwear Design Workshop.

The Stitch Academy is at Hackney Walk, Morning Lane, E9 6LH. The classes run every weekend from March 25 to April 29. www.hackneywalk.com

Looking for a new hobby? Check out these weird workshops and courses in London.

0
Add comment
Staff writer
By Miriam Bouteba 59 Posts

Miriam Bouteba writes for Time Out London when she’s not being distracted by something shiny

For any feedback or for more information email

Comments