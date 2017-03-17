Hackney Walk is hosting some stupidly cool (and FREE) workshops later this month

Huge news from east London: our capital’s brightest designers and fashion insiders are descending onto shopping destination Hackney Walk later this month in order to pass on their wisdom to Londoners at The Stitch Academy.
With a heap of brilliant workshops on offer, the academy will play host to the likes of sustainable-menswear designer Christopher Raeburn, marvellous milliner Piers Atkinson, the multi award-winning Grace Wales Bonner, blogging pro Susie Bubble and print-tastic womenswear designer Ashley Williams.
And if that’s not exciting enough, they’re free. So hop to it and reserve your spot here.
Here are just some of the highlights:
Susie Bubble will give her Blogging 101 Masterclass
Grace Wales Bonner will host a Concept and Research Workshop
Mimi Wade will host a Fashion Illustration Masterclass
Christopher Raeburn will show you how to design and make your very own tote bag
And the ever excellent Piers Atkinson will return with his Headwear Design Workshop.
The Stitch Academy is at Hackney Walk, Morning Lane, E9 6LH. The classes run every weekend from March 25 to April 29. www.hackneywalk.com
