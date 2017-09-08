‘Hamilton’ has cancelled its first two weeks of previews

The biggest new show of the decade has hit some choppy waters: Lin-Manuel Miranda’s ‘Hamilton’ has been forced to cancel the first two weeks and 16 performances of its run at the Victoria Palace Theatre after super-producer Cameron Mackintosh’s work renovating the building overran.

Quoth Cam Mack: ‘Added to the usual unhelpful problems that always happen when doing up old buildings, this has put pressure on the time needed to commission the entirely new services that have been installed at the theatre and obtain the necessary licences to reopen to the public. We have therefore needed to take a pragmatic decision to reschedule the previews of “Hamilton” to commence on December 6, two weeks later than originally planned.’



If you’d purchased tickets for shows up to Dec 5 then you’ll understandably be a bit upset, but a lot of tickets for had been held in reserve and the producers will do their best to re-accommodate you as soon as possible and will be in touch imminently.



It seems a bit bold at two-and-a-half months’ distance to be sure that a two-week delay will be ‘it’, but Mackintosh has deep pockets and a big reputation, so hopefully all will be fine. The press night is now Dec 21, making ‘Hamilton’ the last big opening of 2017.



‘Hamilton’ is at Victoria Palace Theatre. Dec 6-Jun 30 2018.