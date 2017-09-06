Hang out at London’s museums and galleries after-hours at these great, late events

Head to London’s best cultural institutions after closing time for these arty nights out

‘Shake It Up’ Late Night View

Top Peruvian photographer Mario Testino is auctioning off a big chunk of his personal art collection to raise money for Museo Mate, his museum in Lima. See the 300 works from ‘Shake It Up’ before they reach the hands of the 1 percent at Sotheby’s DJ-soundtracked arty party. You can also spy creations by Grayson Perry and Howard Hodgkin at the ‘Made in Britain’ display.

Sotheby’s. Bond St tube. Fri Sep 8. Free, register in advance.

Kevin Jerome Everson: ‘So I Can Get Them Told’

Artist Kevin Jerome Everson’s poetic films capture quiet, everyday moments of black working-class life in America. As a prelude to Everson’s Tate retrospective, you can watch an after-hours gallery screening of his 16mm feature film ‘The Island of St Matthews’. A paean to the community of Columbus, Mississippi, ‘The Island’ is a story of family who lost everything in a river flood in 1973.

Tate Modern. Southwark tube. Fri Sep 8. £8, £6 concs.

Leighton Lates

The ostentatious home of Victorian artist Lord Frederic Leighton is going to be filled with the sound of jazz musicians plucking the double bass for this live music late. There’s no formal concert: just wander through the palatial space while they play. Entry to ‘Alma-Tadema: At Home in Antiquity’, is included in the price, so prepare to see lots of paintings of women lying on beds of cherry blossom in the opulent galleries.

Leighton House Museum. High St Kensington tube. Fri Sep 8. £14.

Grayson Perry, Animal Spirit, 2016 Woodcut printed, Heritage White, Courtesy the Artist, Paragon Press and Victoria Miro, London, Photography: Stephen White © Grayson Perry

Serpentine Late Saturday

Catch the final weekend of Grayson Perry’s ever so modest solo show: ‘Grayson Perry: The Most Popular Art Exhibition Ever’ and Athur Jafa’s ‘A Series of Utterly Improbably, Yet Extraordinary Renditions’ exhibition. For one Saturday only, the Serpentine Galleries will be open until 10pm. As always, it’s free entry and you don’t even need to book.

Serpentine Galleries. South Kensington tube. Free.

Next week

Masculinity Late

What does it mean to be a man in the army? Ask a soldier at this smart investigation into military machismo at the National Army Museum.

National Army Museum. Sloane Square tube. Sep 13. £12, £9 concs.

The London Salon: Protest

Activists, authors and speakers tackle gentrification, power and precarity in our city with a night of discussion and film screenings. It’s the last of the Museum of London’s summer salons, so now is the time to join the debate.

Museum of London. Barbican tube. Sep 12. £11-£15, includes a drink.

Image: Marilyn Minter Parched 1999, enamel on metal, courtesy of Sotheby’s

Prefer a bit of daytime culture? Check out these great museum shows instead.