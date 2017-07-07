Happy weekend, people: Deliveroo now delivers till midnight

Toast and dry cereal are not acceptable midnight snacks. And the folks at Deliveroo seem to agree: as of today, Londoners can order Burger King, KFC, Wagamama and even Snog frozen yoghurt straight to their door, right up to the witching hour. And that’s just a few of the choices – more than 400 brands are in on the deal. What a treat!
The good news doesn’t end there either. There’s also a host of new picnic delivery and park pick-up points. No matter where or when, your foody wish is their command. Like the genie we always wanted.
Outdoor type? Check out our list of London’s best alfresco dining spots.
