Happy weekend, people: Deliveroo now delivers till midnight

Toast and dry cereal are not acceptable midnight snacks. And the folks at Deliveroo seem to agree: as of today, Londoners can order Burger King, KFC, Wagamama and even Snog frozen yoghurt straight to their door, right up to the witching hour. And that’s just a few of the choices – more than 400 brands are in on the deal. What a treat!

The good news doesn’t end there either. There’s also a host of new picnic delivery and park pick-up points. No matter where or when, your foody wish is their command. Like the genie we always wanted.

