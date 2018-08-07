London’s best outdoor dining
London’s full of charming cafés, bars and restaurants that let you take things outside (conventional British ‘summertime’ weather be damned). But for every balmy, rose-trimmed terrace there’s a pub with two picnic benches outside next to the traffic lights. So it’s lucky, then, that we've put together the below guide to the best alfresco spots across central, north, east, west and south London. Don't forget to check our lists of the best riverside pubs and bars and the best beer gardens for alfresco drinks, either.
Angler
Bordered by lavender bushes and olive trees, Michelin-starred Angler’s chic outdoor terrace is open all year thanks to a retractable roof that shields diners from summer rain and winter chills. Tables can’t be booked, but once you’re ‘in’, you can sip premium cocktails while nibbling on big-money seafood snacks – Porthilly oysters, Cornish sea bass tartare, Alaskan king crab cromesquis. Otherwise, push the boat out with a pot of oscietra caviar.
Aubaine Broadgate
A decent alfresco option in the Broadgate Circle amphitheatre, Aubaine’s classy, first-come, first-served terrace is perfect for people-watching: it apes French café culture, with chairs all turned to face passers-by (mainly City suits). There are smart parasols and cute succulent plants in pots on every neatly laid table, plus a summery all-day menu with a Mediterranean accent. Handy for breakfast, brunch, afternoon tea and aperitivo hour.
Barrafina Drury Lane
Out on its mini terrace, the Drury Lane branch of Barrafina sensibly provides parasols for Spanish-style weather, and heaters to combat your typical British summer. As in the dining room, there are no bookings, but on sufficiently sunny days it’s worth queuing to take your tapas alfresco and imagine you’re on holiday instead of mustering the energy for your next tube journey. Informal, sociable and great fun.
Bentley's Oyster Bar & Grill
Richard Corrigan’s immensely civilised but not at all stuck-up seafood stunner has a chic, heated-and covered terrace on a surprisingly quiet street just off the artery that divides Soho from Mayfair. It's a year-round alfresco alternative to the restaurant's clubby wood-and-leather cosiness, while the short menu offers highlights from the Oyster Bar menu (think seafood platters, sushi salad bowls and fish pie). You can’t book here, so be sure to show up sharpish.
Bleeding Heart
Reputedly the scene of a gruesome ‘crime passionnel’ that wouldn’t seem out of place in a TV costume drama, Bleeding Heart Yard is now home to a buzzy bistro, elegant French restaurant and an informal tavern aimed at famished City types. Tables on the secluded courtyard terraces (summer only) are bookable; should the weather disappoint, you can either huddle under one of the blankets provided… or give up and head inside.
The Botanist
Sit on The Botanist’s huge terrace and you’ll get the full force of Broadgate Circle’s pumped-up ambience, plus a dose of vitamin D if the sun shows up. City boys and girls descend in droves to soak up some rays, but the no-bookings rule means a regular scrum for tables. The terrace is open throughout the year – although heaters prove no match for the cruel British winter, even when you’ve stoked up on honest British victuals.
Boulestin
Boulestin’s tiny courtyard on Pickering Place (the site of London’s last pistol duel, they say) is one of those ‘hidden gems’ that just about everybody seems to know about. Luckily, its tables are mostly filled with savvy Londoners, rather than rucksack-toting, selfie-snapping tourists. Dig the Victorian gas lamps and the panels from Henry VIII’s Real Tennis courts at the entrance – an odd backdrop for knowingly old-school French cooking and properly polished service.
Brew House
Whether you hit Hampstead Heath for an early-morning run, a dog walk, a high-summer swim, or something completely different (hey, we’re not judging), this casual café on the Kenwood House estate is great for sunny days. The two terraces can accommodate 300 people and offer shady parasols and gorgeous views of the sweeping lawns – plus soup, salads, coffee and cake, bespoke afternoon teas and weather-dependent barbecues at weekends.
Caravan Exmouth Market
The only thing better than getting a table inside this Exmouth Market hotspot is snagging one of the 20-odd alfresco seats. There are large communal tables sheltered by an awning, although others are prey to the weather. Either way, this is a top shout for a ‘well-travelled’ breakfast, post-work cocktails, small plates and anything in between. The vibe is laid-back, the house-roasted coffee is ace and service is warm – even if the weather isn’t.
Casita Andina
Andina’s ‘little house’ in the West End is an all-round beauty, although we can’t resist its cute patio for a taste of the Andes in the open air. There are just three tables on this atmospherically lit courtyard space, which comes adorned with turquoise-painted walls and fronds of swishy potted plants. All under the cover of a practical, retractable awning, because – let’s face it – we’re still in weather-challenged London, not Lima.
Chiltern Firehouse
The hype may have died down, but Chiltern Firehouse remains one of London’s hottest tickets and it comes with the bonus of a lovely sheltered courtyard complete with heaters and blankets. Either book a table in the restaurant proper (good luck with that) and ask for an alfresco spot amid the pot plants and lanterns – or simply or turn up on the day with everything crossed. Available for breakfast, brunch and lunch (fair weather permitting).
Coppa Club Tower Bridge
Boasting one of the biggest riverside terraces in London, Coppa Club occupies a prime spot with Tower Bridge in near-sight and The Shard just opposite. Whether you’re in the restaurant, café or central bar, tall windows mean you can soak up the view even when it’s too chilly for alfresco. To eat? Sourdough pizzas, pastas and grills, as well as a few nibbles – if you’re just here for the views.
Crate Brewery
Things don’t get much more bucolic in London’s East End than at this totally hip warehouse-style pizzeria-cum-brewery on the banks of the Lea. In summer, arrive as early as decency allows to bag a reclaimed riverside bench, then proceed to order your first pint of Crate’s own craft beer, lager or cider (with perhaps a pizza on the side). After that, sun yourself, watch the birds and gaze at the boats bobbing past until last orders.
Culpeper
The famous rooftop garden/bar attached to this excellent City gastropub-with-rooms has been reborn as Piculpeper – an enterprise dedicated to seasonal pickling and preservation, complete with an 8-foot gherkin installation and a growing cast of veg destined for the jar. While the cooks do wondrous things with cucumbers and the like, visitors can sip herb-laden cocktails and graze from a menu of sharply seasonal pickle-themed ideas. You can now book tables throughout the summer months, while the space is available for private hire during the winter.
Dishoom
When you’re dining alfresco in old Bombay, it’s called a verandah, dahhling, not a terrace. And this stylish Shoreditch canteen has its own all-singing, all-dancing version dedicated to the serious business of lounging – complete with brocade fabrics and heavy vintage furniture, plus a retractable roof just in case the sun goes all subcontinental on us. Kick back and order from the eclectic line-up of classic Indo-Irani dishes and East-West mash-ups. No bookings, so look sharp.
Dulwich Picture Gallery Café
Popular with art lovers and local families alike, this sleek glass-sided café is dreamily ensconced within three acres of verdant, tranquil gardens surrounding Dulwich Village’s bijou Picture Gallery. Whether you’re after a quick Union coffee, a light lunch, afternoon tea or a picnic with the kids, it’s worth bagging one of the alfresco tables dotted on the lawn under the shade of spreading trees. Sheer summertime perfection.
Frederick's
There’s no denying that Frederick’s lush garden and expertly tended plants are a thing of beauty for those who sit outside at alfresco tables. However, the owners of this Islington classic have also struck gold with a spacious conservatory-style Garden Room that offers the same gorgeous outlook, but with the bonus of a roof that keeps unwelcome rain, excessive sunshine and wind at bay. Appropriately, the menus change with the seasons at this dapper local treat.
Gallery Mess
You can sit inside the Saatchi Gallery’s fabulous brasserie surrounded by modern art, but on sunny days you can’t beat a seat in the museum’s equally well-curated grounds, with their first-come, first-served tables overlooking the green expanses of Duke of York Square. The menu is full of top-quality treats (crisp plaice with mussel fumet and sea vegetables, anyone?), but the Mess is equally enticing for a sparkling sundowner come Pimm’s o’clock.
German Gymnasium
Restaurant group D&D London does outdoor spaces so well, and this polished all-day ‘grand café’ is no exception, with a whopping 90 seats on its gigantic, L-shaped terrace and a plum location on the pedestrianised stretch outside King’s Cross station. There’s a year-round approach to alfresco dining too: the outdoor space is thoughtfully equipped with heaters, blankets and umbrellas. Watch out for special events too.
Ham Yard Hotel
The leafy rooftop garden and terrace on the fourth floor of this swish boutique hotel is a prime Soho oasis complete with stone floors, gleaming modern sculptures, mature oak trees and cream parasols; there are even a couple hives tended by a dedicated beekeeper. What’s more, the tables are bookable (hooray!) – although you’ll be moved indoors if the weather’s bad. Check the website for special ticketed pop-ups.
The Ivy Chelsea Garden
Given its name, you’d expect this horticulturally themed venue to tick all the alfresco boxes, and the Ivy’s terrace doesn’t disappoint. By day, its leafy trellises, bloom-filled terracotta pots, water feature and velvet chairs will put you in an off-duty mood faster than you can order an Ivy Garden Royale; at night, fire pits, roaring hearths and lap blankets keep diners toasty and the vibe as chic as can be. No bookings; open until 10pm.
Le Pont de la Tour
Day or night, summer or winter, this French fancy by the river has everything you could wish for in an alfresco terrace. A jaunty striped awning is rolled out in strong sun, while luxurious sheepskin chair covers taking the chill off during the evening. In hot weather, it’s perfect for sipping St Germain cocktails as you gaze out towards Tower Bridge, while the chilly months herald furry blankets and fondues.
The Lido Café
A waterside venue with a difference, this lovely alfresco spot nudges up against the 1930s art deco splendour of Brockwell Lido. Make no mistake: poolside seats just a splash away from the azure water are snapped up fast. That’s because this boho daytime space also attracts famished locals with its terrific breakfasts, weekend brunch and restaurant-worthy lunch menus (check the chalkboard for daily specials).
The Lighterman
With its first-floor wraparound terrace and an alfresco area overlooking Regent’s Canal, this capacious bar-restaurant hybrid is a magnet for waterside drinkers and diners. The Lighterman’s alfresco spaces all operate on a first-come, first-served basis, so prepare for a bun fight on hot days. There are no parasols or heaters, but while the weather holds, fill up on seasonal drinks-friendly dishes, craft beers and on-trend cocktails.
Llewelyn's
There are just a few pavement tables outside this gastro-magnet next to Herne Hill railway station, but if you get one, you’ll enjoy not only the chichi ambience of Station Square and Railton Road but also peerless cooking and spot-on service from a trio whose joint CV includes The Anchor & Hope, St John and Rochelle Canteen. Hell, we’d even sit out here in the rain.
Marksman
A spruced-up roof terrace on the first floor of this cherished Hackney gastropub entices drinkers from its cosy interior out into the sun. On bright days, there’s space for around 20 on a first-come, first-served basis. Those lucky enough to bag a spot can enjoy booze and bar snacks or a full Marksman meal – try one of the much-lauded savoury buns or a chicken, leek and tarragon pie (to share). Envious eyes glare from the top of the number 55 bus as it rolls past.
Modern Pantry
Situated in a magnificent Grade II-listed Georgian building on St John’s Square, fusion queen Anna Hansen’s Clerkenwell flagship has some delightful alfresco tables tucked in among the resident mandarin trees. The Pantry’ first-come, first-served seats are only set out on warm, sunny days – far enough from the noise and exhaust fumes of Clerkenwell Road, but close enough for some surreptitious people-watching.
The Narrow
Gordon Ramsay’s Limehouse gastropub makes the most of its Thames-edge location with a bright conservatory complete with retractable roof, plus a handful of pleasant alfresco tables overlooking the wharves of Rotherhithe. Drinkers can enjoy a glass of superior wine or a real ale right by the river, plus some gussied-up Ramsay-style pub grub. And did we mention the weekend barbecues on the terrace in summer (weather permitting)?
Nutbourne
With Rabbit and The Shed already under their belts, the go-getting Gladwin brothers have rolled out Nutbourne – yet another faux-rustic eatery with a similarly green and pleasant feel. If you’re in alfresco mood, take advantage of its 40-seater terrace and courtyard overlooking Ransome’s Dock – a space that really shines when the sun comes out. Where better to really enjoy some farm-picked seasonal ingredients and wines from the family’s namesake Sussex vineyard.
Ognisko
Hidden between Hyde Park and South Ken’s many museums, this revamped Polish veteran is a world away from the area’s tourist-packed mass-market cafés. Its light-filled dining room is all old-school elegance with chic, modern touches, but – come summer – you can also eat in the marquee-style covered terrace overlooking the peaceful, tree-lined greenery of Prince’s Gardens (tables are first come, first served).
OXO Tower Brasserie
Eight floors above the South Bank, Oxo Tower’s restaurant and brasserie might not dish up rooftop dining per se, but they offer more height, fresh air and feelings of space than many of the capital’s rooftop terraces. It’s first-come, first-served for alfresco tables, so arrive on the dot for lunch and take your pick – there are corking views of the Thames and its landmark buildings, plus a menu of modern European food. As there’s no heating out on the terraces, you may need to time your visit carefully.
Pavilion Café – Highgate
After a stroll through ancient Highgate Wood, a visit to the blissfully pastoral Pavilion Café seems like the logical next step. Behind the picket fence is a cheerful garden brasserie where diners sit at generously proportioned tables amid tubs of petunias, climbing roses and drooping wisteria. The all-encompassing Med-centric menu is a winner and portions are ginormous; the only problem is finding a table at busy times – and catching the waiters’ attention.
Pavilion Café – Victoria Park
Local families, joggers, dog walkers and visiting foodies all love this park café, not only for its commitment to top-quality ingredients and local producers, but also for its charming domed pavilion and acres of outdoor space (there’s room for 100 bums on seats here). The peaceful views face Victoria Park’s west boating lake – all very serene until someone’s kid runs over your foot with their scooter. Yes, this is yummy-mummy territory.
Pergola Paddington Central
Billed as a ‘botanical alfresco dining destination’, this summery rooftop behemoth accommodates 850 covered/heated seats, seven day-beds, two bars on different levels, weekend DJs and a rockin’ foodie offering – all in a luxuriant setting of trellises and heavy foliage, with communal tables and a roof in case it rains. The rolling line-up of traders varies, but expect the likes of Patty & Bun, DF/Mexico, Canard and Vietnamese BBQ joint MAM. Open until October 2018.
The Petersham
Eating in this grand Covent Garden offshoot of Petersham Nurseries in Richmond feels a bit like dining alfresco – what with the palm trees in massive pots, the posies of flowers on each table and the general air of light and space. But the Petersham also has a splendid courtyard for that genuine outdoor vibe – complete with even more trees, plant-filled urns and other horticultural paraphernalia. Ideal for those rare moments when the sun peeps out.
Petersham Nurseries Café
Although not strictly alfresco – you’re dining under a glass roof – this magical hothouse alive with palm trees, fragrant bougainvillea and scented jasmine feels as outdoorsy as can be. After joining the ladies who lunch for some seasonal Italian-inspired food, check out the adjoining nurseries, then walk across the meadows to Richmond. Reservations are essential and should be made up to three months in advance: this is no ordinary garden-centre restaurant.
Petit Pois Bistro
The kind of unreformed French bistro where they spoon out chocolate mousse straight from the bowl, aptly named Petit Pois is cute, dinky, lively and refreshingly off-kilter for oh-so-hip Hoxton. Forget fancy cooking and fussy sauces, this place deals in confident and familiar bistro fare at user-friendly prices, while service is as friendly as can be. If it’s sunny, make like a Parisian and sit at one of the tables in the leafy alfresco space out front
Pomona's
With its whitewashed walls and pops of primary colour, this California-style brasserie is big on the sunshine vibe whatever the weather outside. However, should some of the west coast’s year-round rays grace our shores, head to Pomona’s decked and pagoda-framed courtyard garden, where the food feels that much healthier and the smoothies and spritzes taste that much sweeter. Open from breakfast onwards.
Pop Brixton
Combining the best bits of a street-food market, event venue and shopping destination, this motley collection of converted shipping containers is a Brixton innovator housing restaurants, stalls and bars galore. Pop has an open-air look in summer, with a large greenhouse space for communal dining, while weather-proofing keeps the punters toasty in winter. Weave past the trendy hordes and explore the foodie offerings as music pumps in the background. Who needs festivals?
The Ritz
Yes, London’s ultimate name-drop restaurant is for trust-funders or special-occasion spendthrifts, but on hot days, the sedate summer-only terrace is still one of the best alfresco lunch spots in London, with vast parasols, mosaic floors, floral boxes and (if you’re so inclined) buckets of Champagne on ice. You can’t book a terrace table, but you can request one. Note: the Ritz’s strict dress code still applies, although gentlemen are permitted to remove their jackets.
River Café
Despite its name and riverside location, The River Café’s gorgeous gardens are what make dining alfresco here such a treat. If you snag an outdoor table (request this when booking), you’ll either eat under the awning on the heated terrace, surrounded by fruit trees, herbs and edible flowers, or in the garden itself – amid shady trees on neatly trimmed lawns. The menu is a study in seasonal Italian deliciousness, with some ingredients sourced direct from the growing patch.
Rochelle Canteen
Converted from the bike sheds of an old Victorian school, this unassuming canteen for Shoreditch creatives (and others) has half a dozen outdoor tables on its plant-filled patio within the grassy walled garden overlooking Arnold Circus. This chilled-out alfresco space is at the mercy of the elements, but whatever the weather, you can depend on the kitchen for a daily menu of colourful yet homely dishes featuring seasonal ingredients.
Shoryu Carnaby
We thought you couldn’t sit outside in an upmarket Soho setting and eat well without paying through the proboscis. Yet that’s precisely what the Carnaby branch of this ramen mini-chain allows you to do. A cut above its courtyard neighbours, it offers great-value bowls of its swoon-worthy signature tonkotsu amid the elegant parasols and outdoor heaters of its terrace – although you’ll miss out on the funky vibe and pumping rock soundtrack.
