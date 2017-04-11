Harry Styles was ‘high up’ on Disney bosses’ list to play a young Han Solo

Last week, Harry Styles was being compared to David Bowie when he released his first music in ages.

This week, we can add Harrison Ford to the cultural legends whose names are scribbled in the former One Direction star's post-pop playbook: the tabloids are reporting that the former One Direction star was 'high up on execs' lists' to take over Ford's role in the upcoming Star Wars spin-off movie about the young Han Solo.

According to one tabloid, Styles was seriously in the running to play the role made famous by Ford across four Star Wars movies, ending with 'The Force Awakens' in 2015 (in which Han met a sticky end at the hands of his son, Kylo Ren). The same report says that Styles was 'considered by Disney bosses' who saw that 'he had huge star potential and would give the solo project enormous publicity'.

Sorry, One Direction fans: Styles didn't make the cut in the end. The untitled Han Solo movie, set to be released in cinemas in May 2018, is shooting in the UK now, with Alden Ehrenreich ('Hail, Caesar!') in the lead role that could have belonged to Styles – alongside an ensemble cast that includes Donald Glover, Emilia Clarke, Thandie Newton and 'Fleabag' star Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

However, Styles fans will be able to see their man on the big screen soon. He has a role in Christopher Nolan's World War Two epic 'Dunkirk', which comes to cinemas in July.

