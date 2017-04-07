The internet has a lot of feelings about Harry Styles' new single

It finally happened: Harry Styles has released new music.

More than a year after One Direction went on hiatus, the mop-haired former member unleashed his debut solo single 'Sign of The Times' at 8am on Nick Grimshaw's Radio 1 breakfast show.

And, unsurprisingly, the melancholy Bowie-esque ballad sent the internet into an emotional meltdown.

harry: why are we always stuck and running from the bullet

me: THE BULLEEEET#signofthetimes pic.twitter.com/GLp0AnUYMQ — cyan 🍭 (@dailylarrydose) April 7, 2017





Our whole fandom before and after Harry released #SignOfTheTimes pic.twitter.com/BBLtG53Kus — Mica Elah (@Mica_Elah_1D) April 7, 2017





Music should be called Husic from now on #SignOfTheTimes — Harry Styles Updates (@HsDailyNews) April 7, 2017





me finally sleeping peacefully because #SignOfTheTimes just erased all my acne, bad grades, anxiety and depression pic.twitter.com/D0FVYkN8JZ — Duaa 👽 (@duaabdul1) April 7, 2017





While we're maybe not all screaming into an empty pillowcase as we play it on repeat (or are we?), we have to admit that 'Sign of The Times' is rather good. Really good, actually.

Have a listen for yourself here:







