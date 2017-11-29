  • Blog
Have you heard the silky tones of ‘the DLR’s Barry White’?

By James Manning Posted: Wednesday November 29 2017, 5:34pm

When we heard reports that a Barry White soundalike was doing passenger announcements on the Docklands Light Railway, we had to go and find out for ourselves. So we headed down to soak up the dulcet tones of Mr Jacob Cole: the silkiest, most sensual transport announcer in the city. Watch our video above for a taste of those sweet, sweet honey tones that are almost as smooth as the DLR itself. Mmmmm, that’s good.

