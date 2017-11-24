  • Blog
Have you seen the public pianos popping up at tube stations?

By James Manning Posted: Friday November 24 2017, 4:56pm

Have you seen the public pianos popping up at tube stations?

Commuting through London can be a pretty miserable experience, but occasionally something happens that lifts your whole day. It might be a tube announcer with a sense of humour, an awesome busker – or a performance on one of the new pianos that TfL and Yamaha Music are installing across the network.

The first has already landed at Tottenham Court Road, and it’ll be followed by two more, which will revolve around different stations for the next two years. They’re open to all comers, so if you’ve got keyboard skills, step up next time you’re passing and brighten up someone’s commute.

