Head to central London tonight to stand up for LGBT+ people in Chechnya

There’s been some horrifying news from the Chechen Republic recently. Gay men have reportedly been detained, tortured and killed in the Russian province, and there are even accounts of a concentration camp being established by the authorities in the town of Argun.

The horror apparently began after an application for a gay rights march in the Chechen capital, Grozny – and now the Pride in London organisation, which puts on our own city’s gay pride march, has organised a protest outside the Russian Embassy to show the capital’s support for LGBT+ people worldwide.

Gay activists and allies will be gathering on Bayswater Road at the corner of Ossington Street, about halfway between Queensway and Notting Hill Gate tube stations, from 5.30pm today. Head down to show your support, and (if you can) bring along some pink flowers to make a pink triangle on the pavement, recalling Nazi atrocities against LGBT+ people. London stands in solidarity.

