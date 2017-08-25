Heading to Notting Hill Carnival? Go ‘Green for Grenfell’

Heading to Carnival today? Whip out any lime, emerald or khaki clothes you’ve got. This year’s event is going ‘Green for Grenfell’.

Local community groups and businesses have come together to organise the initiative and are encouraging everyone to come dressed in the colour. The idea was inspired by some local school children, who decided to wear green as a sign of remembrance for their friends and family that were affected by the fire in the west London tower block.

There will also be a minute silence on both days of Carnival at 3pm to respect those that sadly passed away, and the Lancaster West Estate, which the tower is part of, will be made into a quiet reflection zone for people to pay their respects.