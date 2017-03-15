  • Blog
Help fund a new range of craft beers made from unwanted bread

By James Manning Posted: Wednesday March 15 2017, 1:00pm

Did you know there’s a company that turns unwanted bread into beer? Using fresh loaves that would otherwise get chucked plus the end bits rejected by sandwich makers, Toast brews a pale ale with help from indie London breweries. The profits go to food waste charity Feedback.

Food waste is a big problem across the whole of the UK, and bread is the most wasted product of all: 44 percent of it ends up in the bin. Since Toast Ale was founded a year ago, it’s turned over two tonnes of unloved bread into tasty booze.

Now there’s more: Toast is crowdfunding an expansion of its range. It wants to start making an IPA and a craft lager, and it’s already raised £20,000 – the more funds roll in, the more bread Toast can process and the more money will go to fighting food waste. And if you don’t fancy contributing to that, you can still help out: just head out and sink a few charitable pints this weekend.

Fund the campaign and find Toast stockists at www.toastale.com.

Newest | Oldest