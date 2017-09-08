Help harvest lavender in Vauxhall tomorrow

Remember the purple lavender fields blossoming all over London/Instagram all summer? Well, one of them needs your help.

Friends of Vauxhall Park will be gathering tomorrow to start the great lavender harvest as autumn creeps in, and they need extra pairs of hands. The work is easy and should be fun, plus you’ll smell great when you leave.

Once the flowers are cut, they’ll be distilled into nourishing, relaxing oil, and the proceeds will be put back into maintaining the lovely local park.

If you fancy helping out, just take along some shears and gloves, and be there for 10am tomorrow (Saturday Sep 9) morning.

For more information, contact friends@vauxhallpark.org.uk or visit www.vauxhallpark.org.uk.