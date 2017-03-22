Help raise money to fund repairs to the Freedom Press bookshop in Whitechapel

There are very few places in London where you can browse literature on class struggle, listen to talks led by anarcho-punk squatters and attend meetings organised by the National Bargee Travellers Association. In fact, arguably there’s only one: Freedom Press bookshop, which has been serving up radical literature and a heavy dose of anti-capitalist sentiment from its Whitechapel shop since 1968, but now the building is knackered and needs your help raising £8,000 for repairs.

Over the years the shop has taken a good beating, including a firebombing in 2013. So to keep its doors open as a bookshop and social/civic space, the shop is planning a £50,000 renovation – and it’s hoping to raise £8,000 of that from good-willed members of the public (that’s you).

Freedom Press

The building isn’t just used to sell books, it’s also the main hub for Freedom News, which has been producing and distributing anarchist propaganda since 1886. Campaign groups also use the space for events and meetings. Punk isn’t dead, it’s just in need of a little TLC. So dig deep and make a donation.

Donate online at gofundme.com/thebigfreedomrebuild.

Photo: Maribogni/Flickr.

