Here it is: the best moments from Brits 2017

Okay, so 2017 wasn't the most exciting Brits Awards but what it lacked in costume malfunctions and drunken slips of the tongue it made up for in the number of times Dermot O'Leary said 'lovely stuff'. Here are the best moments from the show:

The moment of excitement when The 1975’s live rendition of ‘The Sound’ was apparently hacked with messages trolling the band

The screen was filled with criticisms previously levelled at the band, including ‘unconvincing emo lyrics’, ‘pretentious’ and ‘cringeworthy’. People quickly took to Twitter to complain and then swiftly used screenshots of the messages to troll Chris Martin’s tribute to George Michael.

David Bowie won twice for Best British Male Solo Artist and Best Album

Actor Michael C Hall accepted one on his behalf with the perceptive line 'if David Bowie could be here tonight, he probably wouldn’t be here tonight'. While Bowie's son Duncan Jones dedicated the other award to 'all the kooks, and all the people who make the kooks’. Thankfully, Dermot was on hand to sum up the gravitas of both moments with his fave phrase: ‘lovely stuff’.

Wham members' tearful tributes to George Michael

Andrew Ridgeley described his best friend as ‘a supernova in a firmament of stars’.

Coldplay’s Chris Martin performed George Michael's beautiful ballad ‘A Different Corner’

Martin sang along with a live recording of George Michael while the crowd held their phones up, lights on. Their voices worked well together and Chris Martin was visibly moved. Strangely, there was a brief flicker of Prince in the George Michael montage.

Best British Single went to Little Mix for 'Shout Out to My Ex' – their first ever Brit award.

They were suitably excited and it was fun to see how much it means to them. Their speech boiled down to 'squeal-chinwagging-squeal-amazing-squeal-us girls’.





Rita Ora awarded Rag N'Bone Man the award for 'Best Bakethrough Act'

Mr Bone later admitted his cat Patricia has already chewed on his second Brit award, the Critics Choice Award.

Katy Perry's house dancers

Perry dancing with people dressed as houses to new song 'Chained To The Rhythm' was cool and everything but one house fell off the stage and two slow ones had to awkwardly creep offstage behind Jonathan Ross and Naomi Campbell as they presented the next award. Hilarious.

Sadly Adele accepted her Global Success Award via pre-recorded video

Meaning no possibility of swearing or false starts but she did encourage everyone at the O2 to ‘get a bit swervy’ like the wonky Brits trophy.

Skepta showed some impressive moves

And basically managed to hold sway over the vast empty stage with an energetic performance of ‘Shutdown’.

Cut to an unsmiling Simon Cowell clapping. Oo-er.

Simon Cowell was intent on both presenting and receiving One Direction's award for Best Artist Video

After handing the gong to Liam Payne, Cowell managed to congratulate himself. Classy.

Drake continued his eternal love letter to grime

When accepting the International Male Artist award, referring to Boy Better Know and signing off with ‘man had to go Brum’.

Stormzy was the surprise guest joining new best mate Ed Sheeran

They teamed up for Sheeran's track 'Shape of You' and make it loads better. But as Stormzy takes another massive step towards becoming a global superstar it's hard not to notice another year has passed where grime is denied silverware. Their hug at the end of the performance wins the show though.

And that's it for another year!

Relive the best Brits moments from previous years.