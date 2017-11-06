Here’s everything you need to know about the Oxford Street Christmas lights switch-on

Tomorrow sees the annual switch-on of the Oxford Street Christmas lights. A whopping 750,000 LED bulbs will spring to life, casting a festive glow over the 1,778 baubles also lining the world-famous shopping stretch. Held in partnership with the NSPCC and Sky Cinema, the switch-on event officially marks the start of the street’s Christmas shopping season. Here’s everything you need to know to ensure your night is totally lit!

When is it happening?

Oxford Street will light up tomorrow evening (Tuesday November 7). Visitors are encouraged to arrive at 5pm, with the show beginning at 5.30pm and the official switch-on taking place around 6.15pm. If you’re feeling snap-happy, you can post selfies on social using #oxstlightson for a chance to see your face on the big screens and win Oxford Street gift cards.

Oxford Street is pretty long! Where’s the best place to see the action?

It is! Three miles, in fact. Which makes it the longest shopping street in Europe. The best place to see everything is at Park House near Marks & Spencer, Marble Arch. The closest tube stations to hop off at are Marble Arch and Bond Street.

Who’s switching them on?

This year, Rita Ora’s been given the task of pushing the big Christmassy button and lighting up the shopping mecca. She’s the fifty-eighth celeb to do so, following in the footsteps of Kylie Minogue, Leona Lewis, The Spice Girls and Robbie Williams, among others. The singer-actress will be joined by last year’s ‘X Factor’ winner Matt Terry and 5 After Midnight who also found fame on the show. Both acts will be performing live throughout the evening, while Capital Breakfast’s Roman Kemp and Vick Hope will be hosting the event.

Anything else we should know?

Many of the stores on Oxford Street will be offering shoppers discounts, freebies, in-store customisation, complimentary gift-wrapping and festive treats in celebration of the switch-on. NSPCC gold pin badges will be available to purchase on the night, in aid of the charity’s Light Up Christmas for Children campaign. Check out the full programme of events here.

