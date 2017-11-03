Ace places to ice skate in London this winter

Can you balance beautifully on blades while sipping mulled wine or spin around like an Olympic figure-skater? Yeah, us neither. Even if your ice skating is less-than-elegant and usually results in bruised knees and soggy jeans there’s nothing stopping you from attempting to hit peak Christmas this year. In lieu of the actual Thames freezing over, these icy ice rinks have popped up in the city to make your dreams/unrealistic festive aspirations come true.

If your balancing skills are non-existent, ice skating on a roof sounds dangerous, but we promise it’s not. Skylight have just opened London’s very first rooftop rink. Boasting views of the city skyline, skaters can also try their hand at ice hockey shooting and warm up with steaming street food.

A post shared by Skylight (@skylight_london) on Oct 31, 2017 at 12:03pm PDT

Turns out rooftop ice rinks are perfect for posing perfectly still in corners.

Ice skating: the cold, hard truth ⛸❄️ A post shared by Phoebe Frances Stone (@phoebefrancesfood) on Nov 2, 2017 at 2:14am PDT

Whizz around in front of the Natural History Museum’s beautiful building, past trees dripping in festive lights, a fairground carousel and a whopper of a Christmas tree.

It’s an aesthetically pleasing way to practise your figure eights. And when you’re feeling dizzy you can take a pew and sip hot chocolates in the indoor Café Bar, or out on the viewing balcony which overlooks the sparkling ice.

A post shared by Anastasia (@more_ginger) on Oct 26, 2017 at 12:27pm PDT

Ace London landmark Somerset House will be unwrapping their winter ice rink very soon. Getting to spin around on ice inside the grand 18th-century courtyard is pretty much a Christmas classic these days.

A post shared by Lianne Knott (@liannemknott) on Dec 30, 2016 at 1:13pm PST

Go after dark for Skate Late musical takeovers featuring Peckham radio station Balamii, Field Day founders Eat Your Own Ears and hip hop and R&B night Supa Dupa Fly. Open from Nov 15.

Christmas Eve tradition continues, ice skating at Somerset House with the fam ⛸🎄🎅🏻❄️❤️🎉☃️ A post shared by Ciara Hynes (@ciarahynes) on Dec 24, 2016 at 11:11am PST

Keen to keep showing off? Here’s our pick of the best ice rinks in London this winter.

Or for less athletic things to do this festive season check out our guide to Christmas in London, featuring winter markets, festive lights and more.