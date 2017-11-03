Ace places to ice skate in London this winter

Can you balance beautifully on blades while sipping mulled wine or spin around like an Olympic figure-skater? Yeah, us neither. Even if your ice skating is less-than-elegant and usually results in bruised knees and soggy jeans there’s nothing stopping you from attempting to hit peak Christmas this year. In lieu of the actual Thames freezing over, these icy ice rinks have popped up in the city to make your dreams/unrealistic festive aspirations come true.
Skylight
If your balancing skills are non-existent, ice skating on a roof sounds dangerous, but we promise it’s not. Skylight have just opened London’s very first rooftop rink. Boasting views of the city skyline, skaters can also try their hand at ice hockey shooting and warm up with steaming street food.
Turns out rooftop ice rinks are perfect for posing perfectly still in corners.
Natural History Museum
Whizz around in front of the Natural History Museum’s beautiful building, past trees dripping in festive lights, a fairground carousel and a whopper of a Christmas tree.
It’s an aesthetically pleasing way to practise your figure eights. And when you’re feeling dizzy you can take a pew and sip hot chocolates in the indoor Café Bar, or out on the viewing balcony which overlooks the sparkling ice.
Skate at Somerset House
Ace London landmark Somerset House will be unwrapping their winter ice rink very soon. Getting to spin around on ice inside the grand 18th-century courtyard is pretty much a Christmas classic these days.
Go after dark for Skate Late musical takeovers featuring Peckham radio station Balamii, Field Day founders Eat Your Own Ears and hip hop and R&B night Supa Dupa Fly. Open from Nov 15.
