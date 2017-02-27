Here's how Hollywood got ready for the 2017 Oscars

The Academy Awards have kicked off over in Hollywood, with actors, directors and industry insiders taking to the world's most glamorous red carpet.

Naturally all the Oscar attendees have spent the day in preparation.

Amy Schumer was channelling everyone who's ever struggled to get dressed for a big night out:

What to wear? #oscars A post shared by @amyschumer on Feb 26, 2017 at 6:08am PST

Taraji P Henson managed to fit in a bubble bath:

Woooooosaaaaaaahhhhhh the calm before the CraCra!!! 😂😩😬 #oscars2017 💋💋💋 A post shared by taraji p henson (@tarajiphenson) on Feb 26, 2017 at 9:50am PST

While Jessica Biel shared her enviable view of the action:

A star's eye view. No, not those stars. The OG's. #Oscars A post shared by Jessica Biel (@jessicabiel) on Feb 26, 2017 at 12:01pm PST

Backstage, host Jimmy Kimmel was keeping things down-to-earth, getting some much-needed motivation from his daughter:

'13th' director Ava Duvernay spent time with loved ones too, before taking to the carpet:

A lovely evening has begun. Fam in one pic. Glam in the other. Warm energy. Much love. In dark times, we are a light for each other. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/3oNJzlBPG7 — Ava DuVernay (@ava) February 26, 2017

Ryan Seacrest drank three cups of coffee before giving his Twitter followers a backstage look:

Only 20% chance of rain today for #Oscars but tent is staying up, sunglasses optional #eredcarpet pic.twitter.com/gnD4dRvL2G — Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) February 26, 2017

Meanwhile Heidi Klum was sharing her entire red carpet transformation on Instagram:

Oscars Glam from start to finish! @lindahaymakeup @wendyiles_hair #Oscars #Glam ✨✨✨ A post shared by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum) on Feb 26, 2017 at 2:47pm PST

Riz Ahmed was posing with a chocolate Oscar statuette...

Shout out @jhizet + @cdittmer + @ilariaurbinati + @zegnaofficial for getting me cleaned up for the #OSCARS (oscar in photo is chocolate not gold) A post shared by Riz Ahmed / Riz MC (@rizahmed) on Feb 26, 2017 at 2:18pm PST

And Lin-Manuel Miranda's mum was doing exactly the kind of thing we'd do:

Aaaaaand my mom is watching Gilmore Girls on her phone on the way to the Oscars. — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) February 26, 2017

She wasn't the only mum to get an invite onto the world's most famous red carpet, either. West Londoner Dev Patel also took his mum as his date.

LOOK AT THESE PURE HUMAN BEINGS BRINGING THEIR MUMS TO THE #OSCARS pic.twitter.com/jyR3RVBfPV — anna loves emma (@sherlockohlmes) February 27, 2017

Excuse us while we 'awwww'.

In other red carpet news, we're just going to leave this here:

