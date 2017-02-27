Here's how Hollywood got ready for the 2017 Oscars

The Academy Awards have kicked off over in Hollywood, with actors, directors and industry insiders taking to the world's most glamorous red carpet.
Naturally all the Oscar attendees have spent the day in preparation.
Amy Schumer was channelling everyone who's ever struggled to get dressed for a big night out:
Taraji P Henson managed to fit in a bubble bath:
While Jessica Biel shared her enviable view of the action:
Backstage, host Jimmy Kimmel was keeping things down-to-earth, getting some much-needed motivation from his daughter:
'13th' director Ava Duvernay spent time with loved ones too, before taking to the carpet:
Ryan Seacrest drank three cups of coffee before giving his Twitter followers a backstage look:
Meanwhile Heidi Klum was sharing her entire red carpet transformation on Instagram:
Riz Ahmed was posing with a chocolate Oscar statuette...
And Lin-Manuel Miranda's mum was doing exactly the kind of thing we'd do:
She wasn't the only mum to get an invite onto the world's most famous red carpet, either. West Londoner Dev Patel also took his mum as his date.
Excuse us while we 'awwww'.
In other red carpet news, we're just going to leave this here:
