  • Blog
  • Film
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

Here's how Hollywood got ready for the 2017 Oscars

By Ellie Walker-Arnott Posted: Monday February 27 2017, 12:51am

Here's how Hollywood got ready for the 2017 Oscars

The Academy Awards have kicked off over in Hollywood, with actors, directors and industry insiders taking to the world's most glamorous red carpet. 

Naturally all the Oscar attendees have spent the day in preparation. 

Amy Schumer was channelling everyone who's ever struggled to get dressed for a big night out:

 

What to wear? #oscars

A post shared by @amyschumer on

Taraji P Henson managed to fit in a bubble bath:

 

Woooooosaaaaaaahhhhhh the calm before the CraCra!!! 😂😩😬 #oscars2017 💋💋💋

A post shared by taraji p henson (@tarajiphenson) on

While Jessica Biel shared her enviable view of the action:

 

A star's eye view. No, not those stars. The OG's. #Oscars

A post shared by Jessica Biel (@jessicabiel) on

Backstage, host Jimmy Kimmel was keeping things down-to-earth, getting some much-needed motivation from his daughter:

'13th' director Ava Duvernay spent time with loved ones too, before taking to the carpet:

Ryan Seacrest drank three cups of coffee before giving his Twitter followers a backstage look:

Meanwhile Heidi Klum was sharing her entire red carpet transformation on Instagram:

 

Oscars Glam from start to finish! @lindahaymakeup @wendyiles_hair #Oscars #Glam ✨✨✨

A post shared by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum) on

Riz Ahmed was posing with a chocolate Oscar statuette...

And Lin-Manuel Miranda's mum was doing exactly the kind of thing we'd do: 

She wasn't the only mum to get an invite onto the world's most famous red carpet, either. West Londoner Dev Patel also took his mum as his date.

Excuse us while we 'awwww'.  

In other red carpet news, we're just going to leave this here: 

Here's everything you need to know about the 2017 Oscars  

0
Add comment
Staff writer
By Ellie Walker-Arnott

Ellie is a Digital Content Producer for Time Out London, professional film and TV watcher, west Londoner and would-be cat lady, if only her landlord would let her have one. Follow her @Ellie_Wa.

For any feedback or for more information email

Comments

0 comments
  Livefyre
Newest | Oldest