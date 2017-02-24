Here's how to watch the 2017 Oscars live on TV in the UK

So your ticket to walk the red carpet at the Oscars got lost in the post? Ours too. This Sunday sees Hollywood's great, good and really, really ridiculously good-looking pour into the Dolby Theatre in LA to celebrate a year of brilliant cinema.

If you want to stay up all night in the name of the silver screen you can – the entire ceremony, plus coverage of the red carpet, airs on UK TV – but you're going to need to dose up on some seriously strong coffee to get you through until dawn.

Unfortunately, coverage doesn't start until 11.30pm on Sunday night and you won't find out who takes home the night's biggest prizes until nearly 5am. But you didn't want to go to work on Monday morning anyway, did you?

If you're ready to commit to the all-nighter (we'll be doing it too, so you'll be in good company), Sky Cinema is where it's at. They have exclusive rights and a dedicated Oscars channel: Sky Cinema Oscars.

Alex Zane hosts his annual Oscars 2017: Preview Live show from 11.30pm on Sunday (26 February) – think Oscars predictions and analysis of the night's most spectacular outfits – while The 89th Annual Academy Awards ceremony itself kicks off from 1.30am.

If you don't have a Sky Subscription, you can sign up to NOWTV's Sky Cinema Pass instantly and watch on your smart TV, phone, laptop etc. (They offer a 14-day free trial, then it's £9.99 a month. Do with that information what you will.)

For less hardcore fans there is a repeat on Monday at 8am. And, of course, you can catch up on all news over on our Oscars page.

More Oscars news: