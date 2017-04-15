Here's what happened at the latest Secret Cinema X

Secret Cinema X, the super secretive immersive experience where ticket holders don't even know what film they are going to see, was back in London this week. While their 'Moulin Rouge!' spectacular continued elsewhere in London, film lovers (us included) headed to Troxy in Limehouse to find out what was going on. Here's everything you need to know about the latest Secret Cinema X:

The film was Park Chan-wook's 'The Handmaiden', a Korean adaption of the Sarah Waters novel 'Fingersmith'. It's a sexy, sensuous and disturbing watch, described by our reviewer as 'the cinematic equivalent of drinking three glasses of champagne in the bath.' It only hit UK cinemas on Friday, so Secret Cinema X secured their guests a preview of the movie.

Ticket holders were asked to dress in black tie and evening gowns. Women wore long white gloves while men wore black gloves.

Everyone was told to bring a pocket notebook and pencil with them (as well as a sealed envelope containing a love letter to pass to a stranger) because the entire evening was conducted in absolute silence, until the Master allowed us to speak after the movie. We arrived, ordered drinks, communicated with staff and introduced ourselves to fellow cinemagoers on paper, which was a strange and novel experience.

Inside, the Troxy had been transformed into the Master's house. There were stalls selling icecream and bento boxes, as well as Sudoku games and origami instructions on our tables - enough to keep you busy if you didn't fancy striking up conversation with strangers via a piece of paper.

Because this was Secret Cinema, it was more than just a screening. During the film the story of 'The Handmaiden' was played out on stage, with actors performing scenes behind a screen, while as soon as the credits rolled the venue became a nightclub playing retro tunes.

All in all, another weird and entirely wonderful night out, courtesy of Secret Cinema.

Tickets for Secret Cinema X's 'The Handmaiden' started at £26.50. The event ran from April 9 - 14. Previous Secret Cinema X productions include 'Amy' and 'Searching for Sugarman'. The current run of 'Moulin Rouge!' has recently been extended, with a new set of tickets going on sale.