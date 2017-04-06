More tickets for Secret Cinema's 'Moulin Rouge!' go on sale today

Calling all children of the revolution, creatures of the underworld, masked freaks and sequinned performers. Secret Cinema is extending its run of 'Moulin Rouge!' and releasing a whole new batch of tickets later today.

The immersive cinema experience, based on Baz Luhrmann's musical spectacular, had been almost entirely sold out, with over 50,000 film lovers taking part since the show opened on Valentine's Day earlier this year. Even Luhrmann himself has attended the 'crazy majestic night – part cinema, part dance rave, all spectacular!'

The event was supposed to close its doors on April 30, but will now run until June 11.

Secret Cinema's 'Moulin Rouge!' tickets, which cost between £49 and £175, transport holders back to Paris in 1899, to the streets, bars and clubs of Montmartre and the infamous dance hall the Moulin Rouge.

More tickets go on sale today (Thu Apr 6) at 1pm. You can book here.

Here's everything you need to know about Secret Cinema's 'Moulin Rouge!', including what the ticket prices mean, how dressed up you really need to get and what you should and shouldn't do to get the most out of your night.

Secret Cinema X is also back in April with a new undisclosed film.