Here’s who’s replacing Mary Berry, Mel and Sue on ‘The Great British Bake Off’

B(re)aking news! The wait is over, soggy bottom fans. 'The Great British Bake Off' has finally revealed who will be taking over from Mary Berry, Mel and Sue when the sweet-toothed show kicks off on Channel 4 later this year.

Drum roll, please...

The new Queen of Baking (lolz - no one can ever really replace Bezza) is Prue Leith. While double act Mel and Sue will be replaced by Sandi Toksvig (🙌) and, er, The Mighty Boosh's Noel Fielding.

Leith, who is known for founding her London cookery school, has long been rumoured as Paul Hollywood’s new partner in the kitchen. We are already totally on board for Toksvig’s cosy brand of humour, while Fielding seems like a properly leftside move. But we’re intrigued. We’ll go with it.

What have the newbies got to say for themselves?

‘I am just so thrilled to be joining Paul, Sandi and Noel on the biggest show on TV and I cannot wait to see what the real stars of the show – the bakers – are going to create for us,’ says Leith.

Sandi Toksvig OBE called her new gig an ‘extraordinary honour’, adding: ‘Noel Fielding is one of the nicest guys in show business. The first time I met him I felt like I had met a rather wayward cousin whose take on the world made me laugh. The only downside is that he has much better dress sense that I do.’

While Fielding, who is known for his kooky, creative comedy, says: ‘“GBBO” is one of my favourite shows. I’ve always loved brightly coloured cakes and Sandi Toksvig so this is a dream come true for me!’

‘The Great British Bake Off’ will be back, tent and all, on Channel 4 later this year.

'The Great British Bake Off' will be back, tent and all, on Channel 4 later this year.