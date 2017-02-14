Is Prue Leith replacing Mary Berry in 'The Great British Bake Off'?

B(re)aking news! 'The Great British Bake Off' may have found a replacement for Mary Berry.

You may remember (and still be sobbing over) news that the 81-year-old queen of all things baked stepped down from the judging panel after Channel 4 bought the rights to the 'Bake Off' last year. Now, the broadcaster has reportedly found its new Mary Berry.

Who is she? 76-year-old Londoner, restaurateur, caterer and food writer Prue Leith CBE.

Talked to 1440 & Culinary Society at Eton. Beautiful place. Top food. A post shared by Prue Leith (@prueleith) on Feb 10, 2017 at 8:11am PST

She's more than qualified to taste-test baked goods, having run Michelin-starred Leiths, founded Leith's School of Food and Wine, which trains professional and amateur cooks, and judged BBC show 'The Great British Menu', where Mary herself has appeared as a guest. But we don't envy anyone tasked with following in Bezzer's footsteps.

Will she have the same dynamic with remaining judge Paul Hollywood? Will she wear fancy flowery jackets? Will she say 'soggy bottom'? Will she have a number of social media feeds dedicated to the way she delicately bites into a ginger snap? Is she actually even Mary Berry's replacement, or are we getting carried away with a rumour? We'll keep you posted.

'The Great British Bake Off' will air on Channel 4 later this year.

