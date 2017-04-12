Here’s your chance to make sure the government bans letting fees

Last year we reported that after a long campaign by housing activists (and a petition signed by more than 250,000 people), letting agent fees paid by tenants would be banned. Now the government is consulting on the potential details and effects of a letting fee ban.

They’re trying to work out exactly what constitutes a letting fee, whether there should be exceptions to the ban, and a few other questions. Should renting deposits be capped? Should tenants be able to pay deposits in instalments?

In London’s crazy rental market, there’ll be plenty of people – including landlords and letting agents – who’ll want to have a say. If you’re interested in making sure tenants get a fair deal, you can respond to the government’s online consultation questionnaire now.

Find details of the consultation here, and scroll to ‘Respond online’ to have your say.

