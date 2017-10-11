This month, Time Out is hosting a series of free preview screenings of ‘Call Me by Your Name’ – one of the most acclaimed films of 2017 so far.

This acclaimed new romantic drama is directed by Luca Guadagnino (‘A Bigger Splash’) and written by James Ivory (‘Howards End’) and has already been a hit at the Sundance, Berlin, Toronto and London film festivals.

The story of ‘Call Me by Your Name’ is massively seductive. It’s the summer of 1983 in northern Italy, and Elio Perlman (Timothée Chalamet), a 17-year-old American-Italian boy, spends his days in his family’s villa lazily transcribing music and flirting with his friend Marzia.

One day Oliver (Armie Hammer), a charming, 24-year-old American scholar, arrives as the annual summer intern tasked with helping Elio’s father (Michael Stuhlbarg), a professor specialising in Greco-Roman culture.

Amid all this sun and sensuality, Elio and Oliver discover the heady beauty of awakening desire over the course of a summer that will change their lives forever.

Time Out is giving Londoners the chance to attend these free previews of ‘Call Me by Your Name’:

Saturday October 21, 10.30am at Rio Dalston

Tuesday October 24, 6.30pm at Vue Piccadilly

Tuesday October 24, 9pm at Vue Piccadilly

All you have to do to claim your tickets is follow this link. (Availability is limited, so it’s first come, first served.)

‘Call Me by Your Name’ is in cinemas from Friday October 27. You can read Time Out's five-star review of the film here.