Hidden London: take a tour of Churchill’s secret underground station

If you’re not fired up by the thought of a visit to the London Eye or Buckingham Palace, there’s a new experience in (or rather under) town that’s just the thing for you.

The London Transport Museum has put together another lot of its extremely popular Hidden London tours. These include a ‘secret station’ on Down Street, used by Winston Churchill to host meetings and hide during the Blitz, and a mile-long World War II shelter in Clapham. There’s even a photography tour through Euston station that takes you along some of the disused rail lines, with enough time allowed for you to get some incredible snaps.

Tickets go on sale on tomorrow at 10am, and though the tours don’t start until October, they’re expected to sell fast. If you fancy a subterranean tour of the city, you better get clicking.

Image by Konstantin Binder/Flickr