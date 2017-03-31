Hooray! It’s Pints Day at French House

This is not an April Fool’s. Repeat, this is not an April Fool's. Soho’s famous French House pub is throwing out its rule book for one day only by serving beer in full pint measures.

Fans of the area’s much-loved boozer will be well aware that ordinarily, drinkers can only order ale in the sophisticated size of a half-pint. The story goes that the half-pint rule was introduced by the French’s former landlord Victor Berlemont in the 1920s, after a rowdy group of sailors started smashing pint glasses round each other’s heads (as you do). Pint glasses were outlawed there and then and the tradition has continued to the present day.

But for over 15 years now, the pub embraces April Fool’s Day by allowing the serving of pints to punters in the name of charity. This year, the pub has announced it will be celebrating a day ahead (on Friday March 31). Proceeds from today’s pint pouring will be going to Macmillan Cancer, and a special celebrity guest is always found pulling that first pint, so make sure you get down at noon for opening time (and, you know, stay until closing time).

