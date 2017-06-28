Hoppers is opening a second, bigger restaurant – and you can book ahead

One of London’s best-loved restaurants, the fiery Sri Lankan joint Hoppers, has just announced it’ll be opening up a larger follow-up restaurant later this year. The original, which opened on Soho’s Frith Street almost two years ago, is so popular that it often has a wait of over two hours for a table. So thank the queue gods that they’ve announced the launch of a second, bigger restaurant where you’ll actually be able to book ahead.

Hoppers part deux will be a two-floor mecca to Sri Lankan grub over in Marylebone with space for 85 diners – double the size of its flagship restaurant. The new outlet is set to open in autumn, and not only will its reservations policy be a brave new world, but it will also be serving up brand new dishes to its guaranteed foodie crowd. New items on the menu include tuna and tapioca cutlets and a Jaffna beef rib fry. There’s also talk of two bars at the venue, with Hoppers upping the drinks list ante. So what are you waiting for? Hop to it!

Hoppers is set to open in 77 Wigmore St, W1U 1QE in September.

