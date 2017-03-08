  • Blog
  • Film
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

Hot wax! It's Tom Hiddleston v King Kong at Madame Tussauds

By Tom Huddleston Posted: Wednesday March 8 2017, 8:25am

Hot wax! It's Tom Hiddleston v King Kong at Madame Tussauds

The staff of Madame Tussauds might want to keep a close eye on their new 'Kong: Skull Island' exhibit. Not because of the giant marauding ape - sure, he's as tall as a bus and very strokeable, but you'd have a job getting him out of the building. We're talking about the monkey's chiselled sidekick, a life-size model of the thinking woman's ultimate bit of crumpet, Tom Hiddleston. We're not sure the model looks 100 percent like the Tom we know - they've definitely accentuated his square chin and muscular frame, and the result looks a bit like Hiddles after a week in the gym with no sleep. But given his action-man physique, will fans be able to keep their hands off? Security, we suggest you watch out for gangs of young ladies carrying very large rucksacks.

Don't have the time, money or inclination to make it to Madame Tussauds? Check out some close-up shots of the exhibit right here.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Get tickets to Madame Tussauds 

Read Time Out's review of Kong: Skull Island

Ever wondered what Tom Hiddleston's favourite romantic films are? Find out right here

A first look at Tom's prehistoric new movie role

0
Add comment
Staff writer
By Tom Huddleston 165 Posts

Tom Huddleston is the assistant UK film editor at Time Out. He's their go-to guy for movies about killer robots, bearded wizards and men getting things caught in zips.

For any feedback or for more information email

Comments

0 comments
  Livefyre
Newest | Oldest