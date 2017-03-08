Hot wax! It's Tom Hiddleston v King Kong at Madame Tussauds

The staff of Madame Tussauds might want to keep a close eye on their new 'Kong: Skull Island' exhibit. Not because of the giant marauding ape - sure, he's as tall as a bus and very strokeable, but you'd have a job getting him out of the building. We're talking about the monkey's chiselled sidekick, a life-size model of the thinking woman's ultimate bit of crumpet, Tom Hiddleston. We're not sure the model looks 100 percent like the Tom we know - they've definitely accentuated his square chin and muscular frame, and the result looks a bit like Hiddles after a week in the gym with no sleep. But given his action-man physique, will fans be able to keep their hands off? Security, we suggest you watch out for gangs of young ladies carrying very large rucksacks.

