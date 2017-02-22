How much would it cost to rent the houses in ‘Love Actually’?

We’re about to find out what happened to the characters in ‘Love Actually’ when the new sequel screens on Red Nose Day. Did prime minister Hugh Grant get hitched to his tea lady (Martine McCutcheon)? Did Keira Knightley run off with her husband’s BF (Andrew Lincoln)? All will be revealed on March 24.

In the meantime, thanks to online rental company OpenRent, we now know how much it would cost to rent the houses in ‘Love Actually’. No prizes for guessing that you’d have to earn as much as Keira Knightley to live in one of these pads.

Keira Knightley and Chiwetel Ejiofor’s two bedroom house in Notting Hill, £2,750pcm

It was the setting of that scene – where Keira Knightley opens the door to Andrew Lincoln declaring his undying love via the medium of cardboard signs. If it brought a tear to your eye, so will the cost of renting the Notting Hill mews house that Keira Knightley’s character shared with her husband (played by Chiwetel Ejiofor).

Martine McCutcheon's mum's house in Herne Hill, £2,300pcm

After saving his tea lady from the groping US president, prime minister Hugh Grant rushes to her house to declare his love. Or, since, he’s Hugh Grant, to mumble: ‘Err. I just needed Natalie on some, err, state business’. In the film, Martine McCutcheon lives with her family at ‘the dodgy end of Wandsworth’. In real-life, the house is (love) actually in leafy Herne Hill, and will set you back £530 a week.

Colin Firth’s two bedroom flat in Turnham Green, £4,500 pcm

The flat just off Turnham Green Terrace didn’t have fond memories for Colin Firth’s novelist character Jamie, who came home to find his brother in bed with his girlfriend. The Grade II listed flat is also heartbreakingly expensive, at £1,035 a week to rent.

Hugh Grant's spacious townhouse at 10 Downing Street

No, sadly, you can't rent the prime minister's gaff. But even if it was technically possible, you know you'd never be able to afford it.

