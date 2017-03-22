How Take That ended up semi-nude and rolling in jelly for the ‘Do What You Like’ video

It’s been nearly 30 years since Take That first formed – since then the boys have become men, got neater hair and switched their half-naked looks for a smart-casual wardrobe.

We sat down with Take That for this week’s Time Out magazine to ask them questions from London’s mums (it is almost Mother’s Day, after all). The band’s answers were revealing, but not as revealing as some of their early videos. In fact, their 1992 video ‘Do What You Like’ showed the boys wearing leather jackets and G-strings and then rubbing jelly on their topless torsos.



Speaking with the remaining three members – Mark, Gary, Howard – it turns out the concept was down to cost-cutting. ‘I remember being given about £300 and told “Go and get yourselves some outfits,”’ says Gary. ‘So me and Jay [Jason Orange] picked up a load of fringed leather jackets from Kensington Arcade and G-strings from [gay sex shop] Clonezone.’ Howard jokes: ‘You see a lot of my spandex-wrapped testicles in that video.’

Mark says the decision was in part made as a way to change attitudes about LGBTQ culture. ‘In some ways we were trying to take down some of the barriers that were around,’ but adds, ‘I think we’re one of the few boybands who became more successful when we put our clothes on.’

