How to survive your commute when the tube is ridiculously hot

There’s no escaping the moveable greenhouse that is the London Underground in summer. Is there anything worse than feeling sweat trickle down your back leg as you jam your face into someone’s armpit whilst ramming yourself onto the central line at Mile End?

Short of moving somewhere that’s walking distance from your work (lol), the easiest way to avoid spending an hour a day feeling like you're in a sauna is switching up your route. Ditch the older lines that go deepest underground, because they’re the hottest. The Bakerloo is the worst, followed by the Central line. The coolest? District, Circle, Hammersmith & City or Metropolitan are all blessedly air-conditioned. If you have to get on the Central line, here’s an ingenious tip: put a bottle of water in the freezer overnight, then carry it with you in one of those cloth tote bags. Press it on the back of your neck, roll it across your face or just hold on to it to keep cool.

Got more summer problems? Here's how to make cocktails in the park when you're bored of G&T tinnies.

Plus, we asked a professional photographer how to take an actually good sunset snap.