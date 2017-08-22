How to survive Notting Hill Carnival without pissing yourself? We asked a urologist

Two words, my friends: bladder training. That is, unless you want to end up in the dreaded Carnival spiral: needing to wee, beginning the torturous hunt for a toilet, losing all your friends in the process, blissful urination, relocating your friends, downing a drink in blessed relief that your ordeal is over, then needing to wee again.

Urological surgeon Professor Hiten RH Patel says:

‘Obviously, try and limit how much you’re drinking. It’s also a good idea to drink fewer bladder irritants – like caffeine or alcohol. And bladder re-training exercises like Kegel pelvic floor exercises will help improve bio-feedback, which can decrease how frequently you need the toilet.’

He says it’s also worth trying ‘timed voiding’, aka practising not going to the toilet immediately when you need it. Everyone loves homework, right?

