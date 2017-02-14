It's mid-month. The cupboards are bare. And so is your bank balance.

You pull the reams of receipts from the night before out of your jeans and open your online banking app to see you've got £5 to your name. Yep, just one (non-vegan friendly) fiver left.

So: how would you spend your last fiver?

Do you splash it on a pint of craft beer to numb the pain of being skint, splurge on one of London's best dishes that cost less than a fiver or book a National Express back to your parents' to live rent-free?

Share with us how you'd spend your last £5 in London anonymously below. The most inventive will be featured in Time Out London magazine.