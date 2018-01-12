4
The 100 best cheap eats in London: 15 dishes for a fiver and under

Even if you're feeling the pinch before payday, you can still eat like a queen in London with our guide to the 15 best dishes and snacks in London for £5 or less

By Time Out London Food & Drink Posted: Friday January 12 2018

Andy Parsons

Eating out doesn’t have to cost the earth. Hell, it doesn’t even have to cost more than £5, as our guide to London’s best penny-saving dishes proves. We’ve pulled together 15 super-cheap eats from city-best restaurants, basement-dwelling cult faves, brilliant bakeries and cracking cafés located across London, so you can stay stuffed without emptying your wallet. Get stuck in.

1
Quiche Lorraine at Café Sou

Quiche Lorraine at Café Sou

£4

The food at Café Sou – The Ned’s tres-jolie stab at a grand railway café in the Parisian mould – may be simple, but it’s astoundingly satisfying. The star of the show? Their eggy, hyper-cheesy slabs of quiche Lorraine: God’s own picnic fodder.

Bank
2
Roti canai at Roti King

Roti canai at Roti King

£4

The Roti Kingdom is a chaotic little Euston basement, wherein our Malaysian monarch slams out city-best rotis. The roti canai – two breads with a bowl of dhal for dipping, and that’s it – is a flavour bomb worth pledging fealty to.

Euston
3
Mac and cheese melt at Melt Room

Mac and cheese melt at Melt Room

£5

Toasted sandwiches are a ubiquitous hot property these days, and Soho’s Melt Room dishes up gloriously gooey sarnies with the best of ‘em. Their unctuous mac and cheese version is the cholesterol connoisseur’s melt of choice.

Soho
4
Steamed Cantonese buns at Bun House

Steamed Cantonese buns at Bun House

Venue says: “Hot Chinese buns made by hand every single day. Drinks to remember downstairs.”

£2.50 each

This teeny-tiny Cantonese joint in Soho specializes in pillowy, sealed steamed buns, their contents stamped in red Chinese script on top. They’re all ace, so nab two: first the cumin-heavy lamb number, then a blood-laced (punchy, eh?) red choc bun for ‘pudding’.

Soho
5
Soondooboo jjigae at Wellbeing Kitchen

Soondooboo jjigae at Wellbeing Kitchen

£4.90

This humble little joint near Tottenham Court Road station dispenses its wellbeing to loyal locals from bubbling cauldrons behind the counter. It’s the bowls of firecracker-red jigae stew – salty, sour and perfectly spicy – that really hit the spot. Sinking yourself into the soondooboo jjigae’s silky tofu-laden depths will save your Seoul.

Read more
Covent Garden
6
Dukkah whitebait at Bababoom

Dukkah whitebait at Bababoom

£4.95

This cool Battersea kebab joint gives the Brit-pub staple a Middle Eastern makeover, dipping the bitesize little fishies in dukkah, before deep-frying them. The result? A crispy, fleshy treat, funky with aromatic herbs, spices and nutty crunch.

Clapham Junction
7
Unda chicken roll at Kati Roll Company

Unda chicken roll at Kati Roll Company

£4.70

The eponymous dish at this Bollywood-themed Soho café is India’s answer to the burrito, and the unda chicken roll – flaky paratha, topped with egg and piled with chicken tikka – is a fine example. Unsurprisingly, ‘kati’ rhymes with ‘party’.

Soho
8
Confit pork bao at Bao

Confit pork bao at Bao

£5

London’s pertest bun remains Bao’s confit pork number – a steamed little cloud stuffed with impossibly tender pig, sticky sauce and deep-fried shallots (a veritable social media celeb in its own right). Their Soho branch is the original (be prepared to queue) but their new Fitzrovia outlet takes bookings.

Read more
Soho
10
Cheese roll at Ole & Steen

Cheese roll at Ole & Steen

£2.10

There’s not much to Ole & Steen’s perplexingly cheap breakfast roll on Haymarket, but it remains a thing of beauty: a slick of white butter and some mild Danish gouda wodged into – here’s the ‘eminent Scandi bakery’ bit – a biga, rye and durum-infused, salt-and-peppered bun.

Read more
St James'
11
Mysore masala dosa at Dosa n Chutny

Mysore masala dosa at Dosa n Chutny

£4.25

This Tooting spot is a bona fide institution, and their dosas are justifiably raved about; the fragrant mysore masala – furled over spiced onion and potato, with lentil sambar and coconut chutney – is a feast for less than a fiver.

Read more
Tooting
12
Lardo lard onion rice at Xu

Lardo lard onion rice at Xu

£3.50

If there’s a better way of pimping a bowl of rice than by dressing it in rendered pork fat and soy, and then piling it with glistening slivers of lardo and crispy fried onion, then we’d love to hear it. And that’s how they do it at dreamy Taiwanese teahouse Xu, wood-paneled little brother to Bao.

Book now Read more
Chinatown
15
Lamb shish skewer at Silk Road

Lamb shish skewer at Silk Road

£1 each (but minimum order of four)

Everything on the menu at Camberwell’s Xinxing stalwart is dirt cheap, but the maniacally economical should hit up the teeny, succulent lamb skewers, best scoffed straight off the grill (and ordered again, and again, and again).

Read more
Camberwell
