Hundreds of butterflies are winging their way to the Horniman Museum

After announcing plans for it earlier in the year, the Horniman Museum’s Butterfly House is almost ready to open its doors to the public. Hundreds of colourful butterflies will be settling gently on south east London where a tropical garden with over 60 exotic species of plants has been specially created for them to fly freely around.

Visitors to the Butterfly House will be greeted by an international selection of species, including rare varieties such as the Horniman’s swallowtail which was named after the museum's founder in 1879. Staff will be on hand to share more about the life cycle of the insect and about butterfly conservation.

The fluttering beauties will join the Horniman’s list of other living collections, which currently includes alpacas, bees, tropical tree frogs and an aquarium full of fish, coral and jellyfish.

Tickets go on sale this Saturday, Aug 5, and the Butterfly House opens on Aug 14 at 10am. Horniman Museum, 100 London Rd, SE23. £6.

