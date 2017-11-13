Igloos have popped up on the South Bank

Jimmy’s Lodge is having a winter renaissance, taking over premium South Bank space with its Winter Lodge set-up. The restaurant features an Alpine Bar, takeaway hatch the Lodge Grill and, most wintery of all, four igloos you can book to dine in.

There’s a luxurious-sounding set menu with starters that include Mulled Wine cured Gravlax Salmon and Game Terrine. And no winter dining would be complete without fondue. Take care, though: the minimum spend is a whopping £600. That’s like a whole winter’s supply of cheese from the shops!

You can book Jimmy’s igloos until December 31 (yes, that’s one way to see the NYE fireworks). Find them by Southbank Centre, Belvedere Rd, SE1 8XX.

