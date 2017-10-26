Festive igloos are popping up all over London

Remember when those igloos popped up by the Thames last year? Well, they’re back. But they’re not the only ones. Venues all over London are making your festive dreams come true with igloo-style party-domes popping up all over town – so grab some pals, get in a round of mulled wine and start making your way through the list.

The place that started the igloo madness is bringing them back for another year of festive fun. The first set of dates have already been booked up, naturally, but they do have walk-ins available and they’ve just released more dates until the end of February 2018 (if you can wait that long.) Coppa Club, 3 Three Quays Walk, Lower Thames Street, EC3R 6AH. Book here.

Want to get cosy in an igloo this side of Christmas? Get yourself down to Roof East in Stratford. Sure, it’s not quite the North Pole, but you’ll have lovely views of the Olympic Park and ArcelorMittal Orbit instead. As well as those all-important igloos, you’ll be able to try your hand at curling before refuelling with raclette burgers or slow-cooked hog roast. Plus, they’ll have plenty of boozy hot toddies, which may or may not improve your curling skills. Roof East, 45a Broadway, E15 1XD. From Nov 2. Book here.

Winterland

Fulham’s urban beach is getting a festive makeover, swapping sand and beach huts for cosy winter lodges and riverside igloos, which can be booked for up to eight people. Apparently, curling goes hand in hand with hanging out in igloos, because you can try your hand at the winter Olympic sport here, too. If that doesn't take your fancy, they’ll also have mini golf, beer pong (or prosecco pong if you’re feeling fancy) and table tennis. Who needs the gym? Oh, and then you can undo all that exercise with hot cocktails and cheesy fondue from Jimmy Garcia of Jimmy’s Lodge. Albert Wharf, SW6 2TY. From Nov 9. Book here.

Don’t fancy the journey to Fulham? Jimmy’s Lodge is also popping up on the South Bank, complete with – you guessed it – some riverside igloos. They’re calling them ‘snow globes’, but don’t be fooled. From the comfort of your igloo/snow globe, you can chow down on yet more fondue, as well as mulled wine-cured salmon, game terrine and other festive dishes. The igloos can seat between six to ten people and, naturally, they’re getting booked up fast – join the mailing list if you want to be the first to know when the next reservations are released. If you miss out, you can still enjoy festive fare in the Refuge restaurant or get food to go from the street food stall. Jimmy’s Lodge, 78 Waterloo Bridge, SE1 9PX. From Nov 11. Book here.

The Sipping Room

The Sipping Room in West India Quay has six pop-up igloos, which seat eight and are decked out with electric heaters, sheepskin throws, hot water bottles and jumpers – so there’s no danger of you getting chilly. They’ve also got loads of seasonal food and drink, including pigs in blankets, stilton and walnut tarts and warming cocktails including the ‘Mistletoe Spritz’ with prosecco, cranberry bitters and orange zest or ‘Down the Chimney’ with Tanqueray gin, port and cinnamon syrup – the ideal antidote to all that mulled wine. Book yourself a PVC pod by emailing info@thesippingroom.co.uk. The Sipping Room, 16 Hertsmere Road, West India Quay, E14 4AX.

