In pictures: 1,000 flower garlands are hanging at Kew Gardens

Remember that upside-down garden that popped up in the city last year? Well the artist behind it has designed a new topsy-turvy flower-packed installation and it’s her most intricate to date.

Inspired by the ancient Egyptian preserved funeral garlands of Ramesses II in the Kew Gardens collection, Rebecca Louise Law has painstakingly strung 1,000 of her own garlands using flowers she’s amassed and preserved over the last six years for this installation titled ‘Life in Death’.

#lifeindeath is such a beautiful exhibition! 🥀 A post shared by Jade Robertson (@jadehoperobertson) on Oct 15, 2017 at 10:05am PDT

The falling florals can be spotted at the Shirley Sherwood Gallery of Botanical Art from now until March 2018 but you can take a look at the installation sending visitors snap happy below too.

Rebecca Louise Law. Life in Death. installation of 375000 preserved flora at Shirley Sherwood Gallery. A post shared by @hnrkh on Oct 16, 2017 at 2:53pm PDT

#kewgardens #rebeccalouiselaw #driedflowers #lifeindeath A post shared by Tonia Pancucci (@tonia___p) on Oct 15, 2017 at 1:17pm PDT

#kewgardens #rebeccalouiselaw #lifeindeath #lifeindeathexhibition A post shared by Scarlett (@peoniesandpeppermint) on Oct 15, 2017 at 11:48am PDT

Stunning Rebecca Louise Law exhibition Life in Death at Kew Gardens #kewgardens #exhibition #shirleysherwoodgallery #lifeindeath A post shared by Tara Russell (@tararussel) on Oct 15, 2017 at 10:21am PDT

Life in Death is at Kew Gardens until March 11 2018. Price included in entry fee.

