In pictures: 1,000 flower garlands are hanging at Kew Gardens

Remember that upside-down garden that popped up in the city last year? Well the artist behind it has designed a new topsy-turvy flower-packed installation and it’s her most intricate to date.
Inspired by the ancient Egyptian preserved funeral garlands of Ramesses II in the Kew Gardens collection, Rebecca Louise Law has painstakingly strung 1,000 of her own garlands using flowers she’s amassed and preserved over the last six years for this installation titled ‘Life in Death’.
The falling florals can be spotted at the Shirley Sherwood Gallery of Botanical Art from now until March 2018 but you can take a look at the installation sending visitors snap happy below too.
Life in Death is at Kew Gardens until March 11 2018. Price included in entry fee.
Falling for florals? Here’s our pick of London’s loveliest green spaces and hidden gardens.
Also, check out the best art exhibitions on in London right now.
Comments
- Get Livefyre
- FAQ