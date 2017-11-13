  • Blog
In pictures: 99 years of TfL telling passengers to move down inside the carriage

By James Manning Posted: Monday November 13 2017, 11:35am

TfL

It’s World Kindness Day today, apparently, and Transport for London is taking the opportunity to launch new posters asking you not to be a dick on the tube and the roads. One of the key messages of its new ‘#TravelKind’ campaign is asking people to move down inside tube carriages to make space. Not that hard, you might think – but TfL and its predecessors have been trying to hammer that same message home for at least 99 years. Here’s a potted (and only mildly passive-aggressive) history.

1918

TfL

This first poster is best read out in a Mary Poppins voice.

1920

TfL

Next: a slightly hectoring number that also, incidentally, proves manspreading is not a new phenomenon.

1923

TfL

A colourful number here, with a number of tiny Londoners wearing natty little ponchos.

1932

TfL

By the ’30s, London Transport was clearly getting pretty ticked off about the issue. This is a moderately polite way of saying ‘Will you just move down already?’

1947

TfL

‘Do unto others’ is the message of this poster by famous cartoonist Fougasse. Note the pass-agg underlining.

2016

TfL

Fast-forward to the twenty-first century, and people still aren’t getting the message. But what do you expect from Little Miss Stubborn?

2017

 

TfL

Last one: the latest campaign from TfL. Have a good week, London, and be excellent to each other.

