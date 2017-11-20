  • Blog
In pictures: Hamleys Christmas Toy Parade

While you were warm and snug in your house on Sunday morning, 800,000 people were gathering in the cold to watch grown men and women parade along Regent Street dressed as giant toys. An elf left his shelf to crowd surf through central London, small children hugged oversized trolls and smug Minions waved from their float. Because there are always Minions. 

Here’s what you missed:

A post shared by Marta (@mflg81) on

A post shared by Audinga (@aud1nga) on

A post shared by Sam Appleton (@mrmotorbikeman) on

A post shared by James White (@soulus85) on

A post shared by Danielle (@lelly_p) on

A Minion epitomised the emotions of many stressed parents

 

And a giant elf hovered over the crowds

