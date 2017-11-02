Lego is taking over the Saatchi Gallery this winter

People bloody love Lego. Those tiny plastic bricks monopolise imaginations, pocket money and free time. Now they are taking over the Saatchi Gallery for a winter’s worth of interactive fun.

Brick enthusiasts can explore Bricklive, which is spreading out over the top floor of the Saatchi Gallery, from the end of November. There are builds to gawp at and builds to get involved in, across a number of themed zones.

A white brick zone will allow budding architects to create conceptual designs without limits. There are also ‘Minecraft’ and ‘Star Wars’ zones, complete with a six-foot star destroyer and an enormous death star fashioned out of Lego bricks, and a Christmas zone which may or may not feature a life-sized plastic Father Christmas.

Oh and you can forget ball pits, there are brick pits for those who want to get really stuck in.

Bricklive is on from Nov 25 to Jan 7 2018 at Saatchi Gallery. Find out more and book tickets here.

