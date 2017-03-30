In pictures: hundreds gather on Westminster Bridge to pay tribute to the March 22 attack victims

A post shared by Caroline Blair (@carolinebnews) on Mar 29, 2017 at 7:36am PDT

One week after London was shaken by the Westminster attack, hundreds of people have gathered on Westminster Bridge to remember those killed in the incident.

Police officers, medics, faith leaders, members of a Muslim youth association, school children and tourists were among those who stood in lines along the bridge, where a week before three members of the public died and around 40 were injured when Khalid Masood sped his car along the bridge before crashing it into the railings outside Parliament and stabbing officer PC Keith Palmer, who later died. Masood was shot dead by police.

Those on the bridge held hands as a symbol of unity and carried banners reading ‘love for all, hatred for none’. A minute of silence was held at 2:40pm before floral tributes were laid. Some members of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Youth Association at the vigil wore T-shirts with the message, ‘I’m a Muslim, ask me anything’, while police officers carried single white roses as a tribute to their collogue.

The tribute comes after around 100 women linked hands and bowed their heads for five minutes in a silent vigil on Westminster Bridge on Sunday.

