In pictures: The Japanese House at The Barbican

By Miriam Bouteba Posted: Friday March 31 2017, 11:00am

The Japanese House, Architecture and Life after 1945, Installation, Miles Willis, Getty Images

There’s a block of flats in the Barbican, and it’s not the Barbican flats. Brought all the way from Japan, a 1:1 recreation of Ryue Nishizawa’s Moriyama House is in residence, wrapping itself around the museum’s brutalist frame. Fully furnished and filled with artefacts – like perfectly lined up shoes, manga books, bunny-back chairs and condiments – you get to trespass on Tokyo life. And if that doesn’t get your Lloyd-Grossman-juices flowing, world renowned architect Terunobu Fujimori has created a full-sized teahouse – which is set to host weekly tea ceremonies – complete with fantastical-looking garden, that are straight out of a Studio Ghibli animation.

 

The Japanese House, Architecture and Life after 1945, Barbican Art Gallery, photo by Ben Tynegate

 

The Japanese House, Architecture and Life after 1945, Barbican Art Gallery, photo by Ben Tynegate

 

The Japanese House, Architecture and Life after 1945, Installation, photo by Miles Willis, Getty Images

 

 

The Japanese House, Architecture and Life after 1945, Installation, photo by Miles Willis, Getty Images

 

 

The Japanese House, Architecture and Life after 1945, Installation,photo by Miles Willis, Getty Images

 

The Japanese House, Architecture and Life after 1945, Installation, photo by Miles Willis, Getty Images

 

 

 

 

