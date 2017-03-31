In pictures: The Japanese House at The Barbican

There’s a block of flats in the Barbican, and it’s not the Barbican flats. Brought all the way from Japan, a 1:1 recreation of Ryue Nishizawa’s Moriyama House is in residence, wrapping itself around the museum’s brutalist frame. Fully furnished and filled with artefacts – like perfectly lined up shoes, manga books, bunny-back chairs and condiments – you get to trespass on Tokyo life. And if that doesn’t get your Lloyd-Grossman-juices flowing, world renowned architect Terunobu Fujimori has created a full-sized teahouse – which is set to host weekly tea ceremonies – complete with fantastical-looking garden, that are straight out of a Studio Ghibli animation.
